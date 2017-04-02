Credit Suisse Responds to Tax Probe in Two-Page Newspaper Ads
Credit Suisse Group AG, surprised by a five-country tax evasion and money laundering investigation, said it has a "zero tolerance policy" on tax evasion in advertisements taken out in at least two U.K. newspapers on Sunday. The Swiss bank's two-page ads, which included seven bullet points in response to the probes disclosed last week, also said a 2011 internal compliance review caused it to terminate relationships with clients who didn't prove they paid their taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|15 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|Sat
|Sandra
|11
|wu/paypal etc (Nov '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|4
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|131
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|16
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Mar 31
|Jackie B
|6
|LinkedIn Traffic Generation For B2B Marketing
|Mar 30
|frankjones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC