Credit Suisse Responds to Tax Probe i...

Credit Suisse Responds to Tax Probe in Two-Page Newspaper Ads

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Credit Suisse Group AG, surprised by a five-country tax evasion and money laundering investigation, said it has a "zero tolerance policy" on tax evasion in advertisements taken out in at least two U.K. newspapers on Sunday. The Swiss bank's two-page ads, which included seven bullet points in response to the probes disclosed last week, also said a 2011 internal compliance review caused it to terminate relationships with clients who didn't prove they paid their taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... 15 hr Cath League of Du... 26
News Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves... Sat Sandra 11
wu/paypal etc (Nov '13) Mar 31 Hassan 4
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Mar 31 Hassan 131
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? Mar 31 Say Whats Boyfriend 16
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Mar 31 Jackie B 6
LinkedIn Traffic Generation For B2B Marketing Mar 30 frankjones 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC