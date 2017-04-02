Consumers must fight for net neutrali...

Consumers must fight for net neutrality rules

The glossy technology that pervades modern life offers ease and access to global information - but the companies who provide internet access and the services we love also pose great threats to consumer privacy and freedom. Consumers need a government that will pick up the sword to fight against profitseeking internet giants.

