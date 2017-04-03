Connecticut lawmakers push to protect Internet privacy
Alarmed by President Donald Trump 's move to end federal privacy protection for Internet users, a group of Connecticut lawmakers hope to pass a state law restoring the protections. "President Trump and the Republicans in Congress are perpetrating this gross and outrageous invasion of peoples' privacy," said stae Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff , D-Norwalk.
