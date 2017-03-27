'Congressman Nunes killed that': McCain criticizes top...
US Sen. John McCain said on Sunday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes destroyed the House's bipartisan investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. In an interview with Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week," McCain said that while he was "happy to see" the Senate Intelligence Committee leadership working in a bipartisan fashion, Nunes' covert acceptance of documents from White House officials gave the impression that he was uninterested in a fair investigation into any connections between Trump campaign officials and Russia.
