Collection Agencies Get Another Shot at Your Back Taxes
The IRS has hired four companies to go after long-delinquent taxpayers - often poor people - by using tactics forbidden to government employees who pursue unpaid taxes. The IRS' own Taxpayer Advocate Service and other critics warn that private collectors often resort to deceptive methods, forcing people of little means to make choices that can be financially disastrous.
