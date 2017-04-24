China Markets Reel as $1.7 Trillion i...

China Markets Reel as $1.7 Trillion in Shadow Funds Unwinds

Read more: The Washington Post

A $1.7 trillion source of inflows into Chinese markets has suddenly switched into reverse, roiling the nation's money management industry and sending local bonds and stocks to their biggest losses of the year. The turbulence has centered on so-called entrusted investments -- funds that Chinese banks farm out to external asset managers.

