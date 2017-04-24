China Markets Reel as $1.7 Trillion in Shadow Funds Unwinds
A $1.7 trillion source of inflows into Chinese markets has suddenly switched into reverse, roiling the nation's money management industry and sending local bonds and stocks to their biggest losses of the year. The turbulence has centered on so-called entrusted investments -- funds that Chinese banks farm out to external asset managers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a...
|13 hr
|BLOODY__FATALITY
|2
|Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15)
|Mon
|danna
|4
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 21
|HOWSthat
|15
|What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ...
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
|Heat Exchanger, Stainless Steel Storage Tank, T...
|Apr 20
|dfctank
|1
|Global Nose Radome Market Professional Survey R...
|Apr 20
|noseradomemarket
|1
|2017 Professional Survey Report On Global TIG T...
|Apr 20
|marketanlysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC