Casting Group Reverses Course, Supports Accused Members in Pay-to-Play Audition Scandal
The Casting Society of America, now under new leadership, won't talk about its striking turnaround from a recent vocal alliance on the predatory labor issue with SAG-AFTRA and the Los Angeles City Attorney's office. In a shift, the Casting Society of America has leaped to protect a faction of its members who stand accused by the Los Angeles City Attorney of the predatory labor practice known as pay-to-play auditioning, in which ostensibly educational casting workshops are alleged to be misused as job interviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08)
|13 hr
|anom
|200
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|17 hr
|Hiddn Numbrz
|12
|Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa...
|Tue
|Yidfellas v USA
|1
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|wu/paypal etc (Nov '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|4
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|131
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC