British Parliament Backs May's Plan for June 8 Snap Election
Prime Minister Theresa May won parliament's backing for an early election on Wednesday, a vote she said would strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union and help heal divisions in Britain. May surprised allies and opponents on Tuesday when she announced her plan to bring forward an election that was not due until 2020, saying she needed to avoid a clash of priorities in the sensitive final stages of the two-year Brexit talks.
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|Dumbas
|108
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|18 hr
|BOB
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Mon
|Jack
|17
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Best Sh...
|Sun
|annejagger
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|3
|Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
