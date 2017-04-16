BP Races to Contain North Slope Well After Finding Leaks
BP Exploration Alaska Inc. on Alaska's frigid North Slope is no longer spraying crude oil after leaks were discovered Friday morning. The well, located in the Greater Prudhoe Bay area, was venting gas, which caused a spray of crude oil to impact the well pad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|1 hr
|Jack
|17
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Best Sh...
|11 hr
|annejagger
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Sat
|kapo klavan
|4
|Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect...
|Fri
|Hillary got thumped
|3
|Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Sheldon Adelson's Sands Targeted in Money Laund... (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|USS LIBERTY
|9
|Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to...
|Apr 12
|Regional fodder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC