BP Races to Contain North Slope Well After Finding Leaks

BP Exploration Alaska Inc. on Alaska's frigid North Slope is no longer spraying crude oil after leaks were discovered Friday morning. The well, located in the Greater Prudhoe Bay area, was venting gas, which caused a spray of crude oil to impact the well pad.

