BP Cuts CEO's Pay by 40% After Shareholder Backlash

16 hrs ago

BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million, the company said on Thursday, the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after shareholder revolts. The nearly $8 million cut follows changes to the oil company's pay policy, including a 25 percent reduction in bonuses for reaching certain targets.

