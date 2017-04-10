Bernie Sanders weighs in on United scandal, blasts...
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday blasted the "dysfunctional" airline practices that caused 69-year-old David Dao to be brutally dragged off a United Airlines flight, igniting national furor. In an interview on "State of the Union," Sanders condemned the "inappropriate practices on the part of the airlines," saying the United incident was part of a broader pattern of airlines mistreating customers.
