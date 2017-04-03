Axon Stock Rising, Offers Free Body Camera to U.S. Police
Taser International said Wednesday that it's officially changing its name to Axon , and it's offering free body cameras to every police officer in the U.S. In 2015 Taser announced it was splitting its brands, Axon served as the umbrella brand for the company's body camera, digital evidence management software, and other projects. "We believe these cameras are more than just tools to protect communities and the officers who serve them.
