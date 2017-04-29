AT&T dropping out of Kansas phone program for the poor
The Lawrence Journal-World reports most AT&T customers who participate in the Kansas Lifeline Service Program will no longer receive the subsidies after May 31. However, the company will offer the discounts in some, mostly rural areas that the Federal Communications Commission has designated as high-cost areas with little broadband service. The Kansas Lifeline Service Program offers up to $17 a month for local phone service to people who receive public assistance or meet income-eligibility guidelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|REPORT: Many undocumented immigrants recently r...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|11 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|11
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Fri
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Histori...
|Thu
|annejagger
|1
|Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online!
|Apr 27
|davy
|1
|Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ...
|Apr 27
|SadButTrue
|5
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC