At least nine people are dead as torn...

At least nine people are dead as tornadoes and severe storms hit Texas and other states.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Stephanie Quezada looks at the damage to the second floor of her father's church, Primera Iglesia Bautista, in Canton, Texas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Severe storms including tornadoes swept through several small towns in East Texas, killing several and leaving a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes, authorities said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News REPORT: Many undocumented immigrants recently r... Sat spytheweb 2
News Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy... Sat 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 10
News FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ... Apr 28 Stevecarr123 1
Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Histori... Apr 27 annejagger 1
Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online! Apr 27 davy 1
News Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ... Apr 27 SadButTrue 5
News Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ... Apr 26 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,098 • Total comments across all topics: 280,691,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC