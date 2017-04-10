At first, Vegas tourist thought fire part of Bellagio show
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas Strip. Sean Kim told The Associated Press on Friday that he realized something was wrong when plastic-smelling smoke began billowing and police rushed to evacuate shop employees.
