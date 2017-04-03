Arrest made of man accused of killing mother in front of her sons
Richmond police say Dushan McBride, suspected of killing a mother in front of her two sons in Richmond, was arrested Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Richmond police say Dushan McBride, suspected of killing a mother in front of her two sons in Richmond, was arrested Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
