Another Gruesome Murder Carried Out Via Facebook Live
A Thai man filmed the murder of his 11-month old daughter and his own suicide on Facebook Live police in the area said on Tuesday. The two clips were posted to Facebook and were able to be viewed for about 24 hours before being removed from the social media site.
