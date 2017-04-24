An Uber employee committed suicide, and his widow is blaming...
An Uber engineer committed suicide, and his widow is blaming Uber's stressful work culture as the cause, according to a new report from Carolyn Said at The San Francisco Chronicle. Zecole Thomas told the Chronicle that her husband, Joseph Thomas, "wasn't himself" after he joined Uber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ...
|16 min
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Global Mobile Operating Table Market Research R...
|49 min
|tina
|1
|Market Report 2017 on Hemodynamic Monitoring Ma...
|1 hr
|tina
|1
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Spring ...
|1 hr
|annejagger
|1
|Global Morphogenetic Protein Market Professiona...
|1 hr
|noseradomemarket
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|2 hr
|Rocelle Nerja
|19
|Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a...
|Mon
|BLOODY__FATALITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC