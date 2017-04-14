After The Death of "i" Branding, Will Apple Ditch the iTunes Brand Next?
The reasons were pretty clear. Since Apple can't trademark a single letter, countless others have attempted to piggyback on the "i" nomenclature with their own "i" devices, products, services, and even entire companies .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect...
|13 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|3
|Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a...
|23 hr
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Sheldon Adelson's Sands Targeted in Money Laund... (Aug '12)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|9
|Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to...
|Apr 12
|Regional fodder
|2
|Trump's Immigration Policies Could Lead to a Le...
|Apr 12
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|4
|Health Advantages of Drinking Coffee
|Apr 12
|Kelliemike
|1
|Global Copolyester Market Professional Survey ...
|Apr 10
|marketresearchreport
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC