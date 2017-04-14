Aaron Hernandez Acquitted in 2012 Dou...

Aaron Hernandez Acquitted in 2012 Double Murder Case

Read more: Fox News

A Boston jury on Friday found former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez not guilty of murdering two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, following what prosecutors described as a dispute that began over a spilled drink. The decision comes two years after another Massachusetts jury found the former National Football League tight end guilty of murdering an acquaintance in an industrial park near his home in June 2013.

