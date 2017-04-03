A Spotify employee was killed in the terrorist attack in...
Chris Bevington, an employee of the music streaming service for the last five years, was killed when a truck drove into a crowd in Stockholm on Friday afternoon. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek confirmed Bevington's death in a post on his Facebook page .
