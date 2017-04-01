A man fell asleep with his iPhone cha...

A man fell asleep with his iPhone charging in bed. It nearly electrocuted him to death.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Wiley Day's dog-tag chain got caught on the prongs of his plugged-in iPhone charger. He was treated at a hospital for serious burns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves... 1 hr Sandra 12
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... 11 hr Waco1910 17
wu/paypal etc (Nov '13) Fri Hassan 4
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Fri Hassan 131
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 16
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Fri Jackie B 6
LinkedIn Traffic Generation For B2B Marketing Thu frankjones 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC