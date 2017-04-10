2 Alleged Russian hacker arrested in ...

2 Alleged Russian hacker arrested in Spain at US request

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

An alleged Russian hacker has been detained in Spain at the request of American authorities, an arrest that set cybersecurity circles abuzz after a Russian broadcaster raised the possibility it was linked to the U.S. presidential election. Pyotr Levashov was arrested Friday in Barcelona on a U.S. computer crimes warrant, according to a spokeswoman for Spain's National Court, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with court rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Global Copolyester Market Professional Survey ... 9 hr marketresearchreport 1
Global Calcium Peroxide Sales Market Report 2017 9 hr QYResearch 1
Global Carbon and Graphite Seals Sales Market R... 10 hr QYResearch 1
Wholesale/Retail New Balance Shoes Sun shellyni 2
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Sat treason watch 3
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Sat Anonymous 13
News Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08) Apr 5 anom 200
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC