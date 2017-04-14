14 people, including 2 Russians, charged with attempted coup...
Montenegro has charged 14 people - including two Russians and two Montenegrin opposition leaders - over their alleged involvement in an attempted coup in October 2016, the Associated Press reported Thursday. Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov, were said to have orchestrated the attempted coup from Serbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect...
|2 hr
|ENOUGH ALREADY
|1
|Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a...
|6 hr
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Sheldon Adelson's Sands Targeted in Money Laund... (Aug '12)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|9
|Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to...
|Wed
|Regional fodder
|2
|Trump's Immigration Policies Could Lead to a Le...
|Wed
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|4
|Health Advantages of Drinking Coffee
|Wed
|Kelliemike
|1
|Global Copolyester Market Professional Survey ...
|Apr 10
|marketresearchreport
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC