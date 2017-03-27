With Recent Highs, Has Wells Fargo Moved Past Last Year's Scandal?

Shares of Wells Fargo have fallen 4.7% in March as the financial sector sold off, and only a few months ago, analysts were warning that the mega-bank's fortunes were in decline amid a retail-branch scandal. On March 1, Wells Fargo announced that CEO Tim Sloan, as well as seven other top executives, will not receive their usual cash bonuses for 2016 and will also take a 50% cut to their performance share equity awards.

