Why Wednesday's Dutch Election Will Change Nothing and Could Still Roil the Markets

The Dutch ultra-right PVV party has no route to government but a strong showing will send tremors through the European markets via France. The Netherlands will go to the polls Thursday amid unprecedented interest from financial analysts and foreign pundits, in equal parts intrigued and worried by the prospect that a nationalist bandwagon, hitched to the success of Brexit and Trump's "America First" platform, could yet threaten the European Union.

