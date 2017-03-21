Why Shares of Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T...

Why Shares of Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint Have Jumped Since the Election

Read more: TheStreet.com

The "Big Four" wireless carriers -- Verizon , T-Mobile , AT&T and Sprint -- have seen a run-up in their shares since the Nov. 8 presidential election, leading investors to consider what's affecting their rising valuations. Verizon shares closed at $50.25 on Monday, compared with a closing price of $47.65 on Nov. 8. T-Mobile finished at $63.11, compared with $50.46 on Nov. 8. Sprint closed at $8.50 on Monday, compared with $6.27 on Election Day, and AT&T finished at $42.42, compared with $36.99.

