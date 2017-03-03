White House fight on import tax puts ...

White House fight on import tax puts Congress in limbo

There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled White House fight on import tax puts Congress in limbo. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

A major split among senior White House officials over whether to effectively create a new tax on imported goods has stalled the broader tax overhaul effort on Capitol Hill, with Republicans looking to the Trump administration for leadership on an issue that has drawn fierce resistance, according to several officials with direct knowledge of the matter. White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, senior adviser Stephen Miller and National Trade Council director Peter Navarro have all voiced internal support for the creation of a border adjustment tax or something like it.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,864

Location hidden
#1 17 hrs ago
any company who left the USA and tries to sell their products here should be heavily taxed and penalized after all they stabbed the country and her citizens in the back as proven by their leaving.

the USA and her citizens made those companies what they are today,when they left they gave both the finger,just as all companies who have laid off citizens, have them train imported replacements or those who have threaten citizen employees with replacement for not taking pay cuts,then lay off staff and replace them with imports.

America and Americans first is how loyal citizens have done in the past,what we now see shows no loyalty at all.

