White House attacks on CBO could set up months of brawling

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington on March 13, 2017, after Congress' nonpartisan budget analysts reported that 14 million people would lose coverage next year under the House bill dismantling former President Barack Obama's health care law. The Congressional Budget Office's explosive report Monday that projected a GOP health- care bill would lower the number of Americans with health insurance by 24 million over a decade triggered a blistering backlash from the Trump administration, with senior White House officials working to undermine the independent budget office's credibility.

