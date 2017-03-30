Wall Street's WhatsApp Secret: Illegal Texting Is Out of Control
From traders to bankers and money managers, just about everyone in finance is embracing these apps as an easy, and virtually untraceable, way to circumvent compliance, get around the HR police and keep bosses in the dark. And it's happening despite the industry's efforts to crack down on unmonitored communications, according to conversations with employees at more than a dozen of Wall Street's most recognizable firms.
