Wall Street Spent $2 Billion on Election 2016

The financial sector spent more than $2 billion in the 2015-2016 election cycle, according to a new report from Americans for Financial Reform, a progressive nonprofit advocating for financial reform. The findings, first reported by Politico's Ben White on Wednesday, indicate Wall Street spent more than $2.7 million a day in reported expenditures on campaign contributions and lobbying.

