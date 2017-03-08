Wall Street Spent $2 Billion on Election 2016
The financial sector spent more than $2 billion in the 2015-2016 election cycle, according to a new report from Americans for Financial Reform, a progressive nonprofit advocating for financial reform. The findings, first reported by Politico's Ben White on Wednesday, indicate Wall Street spent more than $2.7 million a day in reported expenditures on campaign contributions and lobbying.
