Volkswagen to Plead Guilty on Friday in Emissions Case

Volkswagen is set to plead guilty on Friday to three felony counts in the Justice Department's diesel emissions investigation, as the German automaker seeks to move past its cheating scandal. As part of a plea agreement with U.S. prosecutors announced in January, the company agreed to sweeping reforms, new audits and oversight by an independent monitor for three years after it admitting to installing secret software in vehicles to enable it to beat emissions tests over a six-year period.

