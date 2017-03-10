Volkswagen to Plead Guilty on Friday ...

Volkswagen to Plead Guilty on Friday in Emissions Case

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Volkswagen is set to plead guilty on Friday to three felony counts in the Justice Department's diesel emissions investigation, as the German automaker seeks to move past its cheating scandal. As part of a plea agreement with U.S. prosecutors announced in January, the company agreed to sweeping reforms, new audits and oversight by an independent monitor for three years after it admitting to installing secret software in vehicles to enable it to beat emissions tests over a six-year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules 3 hr Mikey 10
Windfall/Urban and Osisiko 9 hr West Coaster 1
News Questions for Muslim students 14 hr Texxy 31
Hypervenom III IC Fluorescent Green Blue Black ... 16 hr nikecleatscheap 1
Why The home products of Molly McCluskey matter... Thu Molly McCluskey 1
Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15) Thu himoto 3
Fragrance Market Analysis: Europe Fragrance Ma... Wed qyresearcheurope 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC