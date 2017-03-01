Vice Strikes Mobile Deals With Major Carriers in Asia Pacific
Vice Media, the subject of IPO rumors, announced a series of deals on Wednesday with mobile carriers including Vodafone, DoCoMo and Indonesia's XL Axiata. Vice Media , the youth-focused digital and TV company that counts Disney as its largest investor, is expanding its operations into Asia, the Middle East and Canada.
