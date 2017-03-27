Viacom Names Jim Gianopulos Chief Executive Officer Of Paramount Pictures Film Division
Viacom Inc. on Monday officially tapped former 20th Century Fox studio head Jim Gianopulos to run its floundering film business Paramount Pictures. It was reported last week that the studio was looking to bring in Gianopulos following the departure of former studio chief Brad Grey.
