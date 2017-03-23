Utah Resident Killed, Wife Injured In London Terrorist Attack
An American tourist is the third confirmed death in Wednesday's terrorist attack on near the Houses of Parliament in London. Kurt Cochran, 54, from West Bountiful, Utah, was on Westminster Bridge when a driver plowed his car into pedestrians, multiple news reports said Thursday.
