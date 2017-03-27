US House votes to block Obama-era online privacy rule

The US House of Representatives has voted to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration, a first step towards allowing internet providers to sell the browsing habits of their customers. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35574614.ece/1d870/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-f3ff8592-c63a-4d5b-8dfa-9b03999cc66c_I1.jpg The US House of Representatives has voted to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration, a first step towards allowing internet providers to sell the browsing habits of their customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.