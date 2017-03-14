Unilever CEO Urges UK to Provide 'Level Playing Field' After Kraft's Failed $143B Bid: FT
Unilever CEO Urges UK to Provide 'Level Playing Field' After Kraft's Failed $143B Bid: FT Unilever CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday. "We're not talking about protection; we are saying that when you have a situation like this, with a national champion, there should be a level playing field," the FT quoted Polman as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soccer777 site show down?
|14 hr
|LesaneCrooks
|2
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|34
|Anyone knows where i can get WU transfer servic... (Dec '13)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|2
|Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules
|Mar 10
|Mikey
|10
|Windfall/Urban and Osisiko
|Mar 10
|West Coaster
|1
|Questions for Muslim students
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|31
|Hypervenom III IC Fluorescent Green Blue Black ...
|Mar 10
|nikecleatscheap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC