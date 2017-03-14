Unilever CEO Urges UK to Provide 'Level Playing Field' After Kraft's Failed $143B Bid: FT Unilever CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday. "We're not talking about protection; we are saying that when you have a situation like this, with a national champion, there should be a level playing field," the FT quoted Polman as saying.

