Uber's Messy Breakup Complicates Search for COO
During his brief tenure as Uber Technologies Inc.'s president, Jeff Jones toured far-flung offices in India, the Netherlands and other key markets for the global ride-hailing giant. In meetings with local staff, Jones professed that one of his biggest apprehensions was working with Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, according to a person familiar with the gatherings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|5 hr
|Releived
|6
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|8 hr
|payme
|9
|how to start a small logistics company (Aug '10)
|Mon
|Malik
|61
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mon
|Thomas
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Trump Wants to Build 30-Foot-High Wall at Mexic...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Mar 17
|GlowBid
|798
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC