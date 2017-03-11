U.S. Prosecutor Bharara Says he Has B...

U.S. Prosecutor Bharara Says he Has Been Fired

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said on Saturday that he had been fired, one day after the Justice Department asked him and 45 other federal prosecutors who had served under Democratic President Barack Obama to submit their resignations. "I did not resign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13) 19 hr Magic19 34
Anyone knows where i can get WU transfer servic... (Dec '13) 19 hr Magic19 2
News Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules Fri Mikey 10
Windfall/Urban and Osisiko Fri West Coaster 1
News Questions for Muslim students Fri Texxy 31
Hypervenom III IC Fluorescent Green Blue Black ... Fri nikecleatscheap 1
Why The home products of Molly McCluskey matter... Mar 9 Molly McCluskey 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC