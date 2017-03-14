U.S. Producer Prices Rise Broadly in ...

U.S. Producer Prices Rise Broadly in February

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in February, and the year-on-year gain was the largest in nearly five years, pointing to a steady rise inflation pressures. The Labor Department said on Tuesday that its producer price index for final demand increased 0.3 percent last month after rising 0.6 percent in January.

