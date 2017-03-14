U.S. Producer Prices Rise Broadly in February
U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in February, and the year-on-year gain was the largest in nearly five years, pointing to a steady rise inflation pressures. The Labor Department said on Tuesday that its producer price index for final demand increased 0.3 percent last month after rising 0.6 percent in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soccer777 site show down?
|11 hr
|LesaneCrooks
|2
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|34
|Anyone knows where i can get WU transfer servic... (Dec '13)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|2
|Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules
|Mar 10
|Mikey
|10
|Windfall/Urban and Osisiko
|Mar 10
|West Coaster
|1
|Questions for Muslim students
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|31
|Hypervenom III IC Fluorescent Green Blue Black ...
|Mar 10
|nikecleatscheap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC