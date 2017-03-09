U.S. Crude Oil Slumps Below $50 After...

U.S. Crude Oil Slumps Below $50 After Stocks Build

Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending the biggest falls this year as record U.S. crude inventories kept sentiment weak, pointing to a global glut despite OPEC-led supply cuts. Crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, surged last week to 528.4 million barrels, an all-time high and up 8.2 million barrels in a week, well above forecasts of a 2 million barrel build.

