U.S. communications agency considers helping in probe of Jewish center threats

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it was exploring what it could do to help law enforcement track down who has made telephone threats to nearly 100 Jewish Community Centers across the United States in recent months. Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, on Wednesday urged FCC chairman Ajit Pai to grant a waiver to access phone numbers used to call in threats and "help bring criminals to justice."

