U.S. communications agency considers helping in probe of Jewish center threats
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it was exploring what it could do to help law enforcement track down who has made telephone threats to nearly 100 Jewish Community Centers across the United States in recent months. Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, on Wednesday urged FCC chairman Ajit Pai to grant a waiver to access phone numbers used to call in threats and "help bring criminals to justice."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Power Distribution Cables Market Profes...
|1 hr
|QYResearch
|1
|Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'...
|9 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|6
|Barry Gottehrer Real Estate
|19 hr
|Gottehrer Real Es...
|1
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Tue
|Storm
|1
|'The Martial Arts Kid': Film Review
|Feb 27
|Dragon
|1
|Global Guitar Tools Market Research Report 2017
|Feb 27
|qyrtinaning168
|1
|Global Guitar Stands Market Research Report 2017
|Feb 27
|QYResearch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC