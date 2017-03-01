Trump attacks Chuck Schumer as 'total...

Trump attacks Chuck Schumer as 'total hypocrite,' tweets out...

President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday afternoon, calling the New York senator a "total hypocrite" over his calls to investigate Trump's ties to Russia. "We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin," Trump tweeted.

