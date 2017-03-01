Trump attacks Chuck Schumer as 'total hypocrite,' tweets out...
President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday afternoon, calling the New York senator a "total hypocrite" over his calls to investigate Trump's ties to Russia. "We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin," Trump tweeted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House fight on import tax puts Congress i...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|19 hr
|Surprised
|797
|Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'...
|Fri
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|10
|hacker need dubia ireland bank uk usa canada ...
|Fri
|hacker here
|1
|The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ...
|Thu
|himoto
|1
|English Bulldogz
|Thu
|courious
|2
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Thu
|anshu-1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC