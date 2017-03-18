The Resistance Must Be Digitized
A primary reason why millions have been able to mobilize so quickly is because they have the ability to use the open internet to communicate to the masses and organize a resistance. That's why protecting the Net Neutrality rules that keep the internet open is more critical than ever.
