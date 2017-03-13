The NCAA Tournament generates more than $1 billion in TV...

The NCAA Tournament generates more th...

It is no secret that the NCAA men's basketball tournament makes a lot of money, but that amount has skyrocketed in recent years and now surpasses more than $1 billion in television ad revenue alone. As recently as 2010, the NCAA's broadcasting rights for the NCAA Tournament were worth just under $550 million per year.

