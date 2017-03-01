The Latest: FCC says Schumer requeste...

The Latest: FCC says Schumer requested Jewish center waivers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, center, member of Congress's bipartisan task force combating anti-Semitism, speaks during a news conference addressing bomb treats against Jewish organizations and vandalism at Jewish cemeteries, Friday March 3, 2017, in New York. At background left is Jonathan Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, and second from right is Arthur Schneier, senior rabbi at Park East Synagogue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) 7 hr Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... 16 hr Palin s Turkey Th... 10
hacker need dubia ireland bank uk usa canada ... 22 hr hacker here 1
The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ... Thu himoto 1
English Bulldogz Thu courious 2
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Thu anshu-1 3
Summer Recreation and Sports Thu Redge 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC