The idea has caught fire, with 12,000 people completing applications so far.
In a bid to recruit tech workers, New Zealand's capital city is offering a free trip to 100 people who pledge to interview for a job in the tech sector. Authorities and businesses in Wellington have made the offer to talented workers from around the globe as they seek to boost the city's growing tech hub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Magic19
|34
|Anyone knows where i can get WU transfer servic... (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|Magic19
|2
|Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules
|20 hr
|Mikey
|10
|Windfall/Urban and Osisiko
|Fri
|West Coaster
|1
|Questions for Muslim students
|Fri
|Texxy
|31
|Hypervenom III IC Fluorescent Green Blue Black ...
|Fri
|nikecleatscheap
|1
|Why The home products of Molly McCluskey matter...
|Thu
|Molly McCluskey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC