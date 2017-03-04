The French Election: Croissants and a...

The French Election: Croissants and a Debt Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

By SNW Asset Management via Iris.xyz The odds are improving that Marine Le Pen will become the next president of France. These odds are still long, but they were also long for Brexit and a Trump victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... 14 hr tomin cali 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Fri Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... Fri Palin s Turkey Th... 10
hacker need dubia ireland bank uk usa canada ... Fri hacker here 1
The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ... Thu himoto 1
English Bulldogz Thu courious 2
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Thu anshu-1 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC