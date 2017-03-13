The Fed Is Walking a Tightrope Trying to Fight Stagflation
The big question that's been overhanging the market this week was cleared up yesterday, when the Fed announced the next upward move in interest rates -- something the stock market has been increasingly expecting over the last several weeks. In looking at the Fed's new forecasts compared to those issued three months ago, there were no material changes in the outlook for GDP, the unemployment rate, or expected inflation.
