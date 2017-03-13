The FCC chief's call to action could push 5G along faster
U.S. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has pledged his agency will respond more quickly to new technology proposals, a move that might influence the direction of 5G development around the world. Pai was appointed by President Donald Trump in January.
