The FCC chief's call to action could push 5G along faster

U.S. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has pledged his agency will respond more quickly to new technology proposals, a move that might influence the direction of 5G development around the world. Pai was appointed by President Donald Trump in January.

Chicago, IL

